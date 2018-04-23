GOP Ohio Gov. Kasich signs order on gun background checks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order intended to improve compliance with gun background check reporting.

The Republican governor has asked a committee that last met in 2015 to reconvene and study how well police departments and clerks of court report information that could stop someone from buying a gun.

Kasich says that group's original conclusions found changes needed at the local level to get information quickly and accurately to the national instant background check database.

Kasich also wants the state auditor to include reporting to that database as part of regular audits of local governments.

The move Monday comes as Kasich pushes a package of gun control efforts in the Legislature, including a so-called "red flag" law regarding people who show warning signs of violence.

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.