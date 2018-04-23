Aurora man caught in 'random act of violence' now fighting for his life

A 22-year-old Aurora man is currently fighting for his life in a hospital bed after police said he was shot earlier this month. (WXIX)

A 22-year-old Aurora man is currently fighting for his life in a hospital bed after police said he was shot earlier this month.

Police believe Jon Spurlock was shot in the head April 15 while he was at a college party in the Indianapolis area. Relatives said Spurlock, who lives in Dearborn County and grew up in Ripley County, was there visiting his girlfriend.

Detectives told Spurlock’s family that he was an innocent bystander who was injured in a random act of violence.

“He was completely innocent in this,” said Stacy Evans, Spurlock’s aunt. “He wasn't in gangs, no drugs. Completely innocent."

Spurlock is now in critical condition at an Indianapolis area hospital.

"When you get angry, it's OK, get angry, but don't use guns,” said the victim's uncle James Spurlock.

The victim's loved ones say he’s suffering a traumatic and devastating brain injury.

“It's something we're having a hard time wrapping our head around,” said his friend Staci Ollman.

Family and friends describe Spurlock as the life of the party. They said he is an outgoing and fun-loving person and is someone they can always count on.

The Indiana communities that Spurlock has touched are rallying together to support him through words of encouragement and a GoFundMe page.

For now, Spurlock’s family is focusing on his health, something they're taking day by day. They said they’re hopeful and are praying for a miracle.

"I think he'd just want everybody to know that this is just a small speed bump. He's fighting. He'll get back to us,” said the victim's friend Brad Johnson.

Family members say they are incredibly thankful and grateful for the outpouring of support they have received, adding that for them, it’s not about the money -- though they do appreciate it. They said the kind words and acts of kindness have helped them get through this tragic time.

Relatives said that local businesses in the Milan area have also helped out by collecting donations for Spurlock's immediate family.

If you would like to help Spurlock and his family, you can visit the GoFundMe page to make a donation.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the police.

