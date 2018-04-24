House arrest modified for teen mom accused of killing infant

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio judge has modified a house arrest order for a former high school cheerleader accused of killing and burying her newborn near her family's home.
Attorneys for 19-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson previously filed a court motion in Warren County to lift the house arrest restriction. The judge ruled Monday that Richardson will now have a curfew of 9 p.m. through 7 a.m. and will be supervised via GPS monitoring and random home visits.
Richardson is accused of burying her full-term baby last July shortly after giving birth in Carlisle, a village about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati. Her defense attorneys argue the infant was stillborn.
The trial was scheduled to begin Monday, but has been delayed while an appeals court rules on a medical testimony dispute.
