Officer gives firefighter apology cake: 'Sorry I tased you'

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio police officer has apologized for a work mishap by bringing a firefighter a cake iced with an unusual message: "Sorry I tased you."
Hamilton Township Officer Darcy Workman says she accidently shocked firefighter Rickey Wagoner with her stun gun last week while attempting to restrain a patient being taken to a hospital. Wagoner wasn't seriously hurt.
WLWT-TV reports Workman brought a cake to Wagoner on Saturday to apologize. Photos shared on the police department's Facebook page show the cake decorated with the apology and a frowning face.
Hamilton Township is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Cincinnati.
Information from: WLWT-TV, http://www.wlwt.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A 22-year-old Aurora man is currently fighting for his life in a hospital bed after police said he was shot earlier this month.Full Story >
A 22-year-old Aurora man is currently fighting for his life in a hospital bed after police said he was shot earlier this month.Full Story >
Ohio Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order intended to improve compliance with gun background check reporting.Full Story >
Ohio Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order intended to improve compliance with gun background check reporting.Full Story >
The Reds scored 10 runs Monday to beat the Braves and win for just the second time at Great American Ball Park this season.Full Story >
The Reds scored 10 runs Monday to beat the Braves and win for just the second time at Great American Ball Park this season.Full Story >
Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in a multi-vehicle bus crash that left several injured, police said.Full Story >
Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in a multi-vehicle bus crash that left several injured, police said.Full Story >