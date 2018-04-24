JobsOhio touts state's assets in new video to attract growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's privatized job-creation office is using a new video to highlight reasons people should come to live, work and start businesses in the state.
JobsOhio released the 4 ½-minute commercial Monday.
It emphasizes Ohio's diverse geography, including rural and urban areas; its business climate; its skilled and plentiful workforce; and its location within 600 miles of most of the U.S. population.
The video also points to Ohio's top research-and-development hospitals and universities, its sports teams and its top-ranked amusement parks.
Unique assets are also featured, including the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame, the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium and the world-renowned Cleveland Orchestra.
