New trail at Mammoth Cave features better accessibility

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (AP) - Officials at Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky plan to dedicate a trail that has been made more accessible for people with disabilities.

The park says in a statement that the Echo River Springs Accessible Trail will be dedicated Wednesday as part of National Park Week.

The half-mile path has been upgraded from a dirt trail to an 8-foot (2-meter) wide concrete walkway. Other improvements include four exhibits with tactile features for people who are visually impaired along with an improved parking lot and bathroom.

The construction was paid for in part with a grant from the National Park Service.

Mammoth Cave is one of 59 national parks in the United States. It is home to the world's largest known cave system, with more than 400 miles (600 kilometers) explored.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.