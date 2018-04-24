Kentucky auctioning surplus, confiscated items next month

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is having a public auction of surplus and confiscated items next month.

Among the surplus items are a Schaffer 16-foot aluminum boat, Mercury and Johnson boat motors, four-wheel-drive trucks and a generator. Confiscated items include shotguns, rifles, bows and hunting and fishing equipment. Only qualified Kentucky residents may bid on confiscated items, but bidding on surplus items is open to anyone.

A list of items being offered and terms and conditions are available online .

Viewing begins at 8 a.m. EDT May 7, with bidding to start at 10 a.m. The auction will be held near the Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort.

