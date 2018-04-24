Police: CA mother kills 2 children, then herself

Police in Canada's biggest city are piecing together witness accounts and surveillance video trying to determine why a driver plowed a rented van along a crowded sidewalk, killing 10 people and injuring 15 in what...Full Story >
Police in Canada's biggest city are piecing together witness accounts and surveillance video trying to determine why a driver plowed a rented van along a crowded sidewalk, killing 10 people and injuring 15 in what many said seemed a deliberate attack.Full Story >
Police in Modesto, CA, are searching for a motive in the shooting deaths of two children apparently carried out by their mother before she killed herself.Full Story >
Police in Modesto, CA, are searching for a motive in the shooting deaths of two children apparently carried out by their mother before she killed herself.Full Story >
Lawyers for the family of a black man killed by police in a busy Southern California parking lot say an autopsy found he was shot 10 times and died from choking on his own blood as police delayed getting him medical help.Full Story >
Lawyers for the family of a black man killed by police in a busy Southern California parking lot say an autopsy found he was shot 10 times and died from choking on his own blood as police delayed getting him medical help.Full Story >
A U.S. appeals court has ruled in a case over selfies taken by a monkey that lawsuits can't be filed claiming animals have copyrights to photos.Full Story >
A U.S. appeals court has ruled in a case over selfies taken by a monkey that lawsuits can't be filed claiming animals have copyrights to photos.Full Story >
Bush, 93, lost his wife Barbara just last week. The couple was married for 73 years, longer than any other president and first lady in history.Full Story >
Bush, 93, lost his wife Barbara just last week. The couple was married for 73 years, longer than any other president and first lady in history.Full Story >