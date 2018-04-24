Police: CA mother kills 2 children, then herself

Police in Modesto, CA, are searching for a motive in the shooting deaths of two children apparently carried out by their mother before she killed herself. (Source: KCRA/CNN)

MODESTO, CA (KCRA/CNN) – Police said a mother killed her two young children before turning the gun on herself early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the family’s home around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. They found the bodies of 6-year-old Pierre Hurtado, 4-year-old Nathan Hurtado and 28-year-old Lisandra Corrales.

The shootings are being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to Modesto police.

No motive has been released for the shootings.

Police are asking anybody with information on why Corrales might have shot her children and herself to contact them.

