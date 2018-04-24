Crashes close NB I-75 Downtown, partially block SB I-71/75 on Cu - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Crashes close NB I-75 Downtown, partially block SB I-71/75 on Cut-in-the-Hill

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A jackknifed semi tractor-trailer shut down northbound Interstate 75 just past the Brent Spence Bridge and I-71 early Tuesday, Cincinnati police said.

Traffic is being diverted onto I-71/EB Fort Washington Way until further notice.

No immediate were reported when the crash occurred about 5:10 a.m., according to police.

 So far, it appears nothing spilled from the massive vehicle, they said.

It's not clear when the highway will reopen.

Detour around the crash by taking eastbound Fort Washington Way to northbound I-71.  Then you can take the westbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway or westbound I-275 to return to northbound I-75.

Another accident is slowing the morning drive on the southbound side of the highway in Northern Kentucky.

The left two lanes are blocked on southbound I-71/75 on the Cut-in-the-Hill, before the Kyles Lane exit, a dispatcher said.

No injuries were reported, he said.

