Study shows best times to buy airline tickets - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Study shows best times to buy airline tickets

A new study shows when to expect the cheapest airfare. (Source: CNN/Southwest Airlines) A new study shows when to expect the cheapest airfare. (Source: CNN/Southwest Airlines)

(CNN) – There’s an art to buying plane tickets.

It’s not uncommon to obsessively track flights until you think you found the cheapest fare. And then after you buy the flight, you see it priced lower.

Good news: A study shows the sweet spot for buying low-priced airfare.

There are many tall tales about buying flights. But cheapair.com crunched the numbers for its 2018 annual airfare study, and found no real difference when you buy the flight – which means you can find a deal any day of the week.

But when you fly makes a difference.

You’ll find cheaper flights if you travel on a Tuesday or Wednesday. The most expensive day of the week to fly is Sunday.

Opting for a Wednesday flight over a Sunday one will save you an average of $76 per ticket.

Another finding: The best time to buy a flight last year was 70 days in advance.

The study looked at 917 million airfares in more than 8,000 markets.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Travel newsTravel & vacation newsMore>>

  • Study shows best times to buy airline tickets

    Study shows best times to buy airline tickets

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-04-24 10:35:47 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 6:46 AM EDT2018-04-24 10:46:04 GMT
    A new study shows when to expect the cheapest airfare. (Source: CNN/Southwest Airlines)A new study shows when to expect the cheapest airfare. (Source: CNN/Southwest Airlines)

    A new study shows when to expect the cheapest airfare.

    Full Story >

    A new study shows when to expect the cheapest airfare.

    Full Story >

  • Musk's LA transport tunnel proposal takes step forward

    Musk's LA transport tunnel proposal takes step forward

    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-04-19 14:52:52 GMT
    Monday, April 23 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-04-23 15:39:52 GMT
    A Los Angeles City Council committee has approved an environmental review exemption for a tunnel Elon Musk wants to dig to test a novel underground transportation system.Full Story >
    A Los Angeles City Council committee has approved an environmental review exemption for a tunnel Elon Musk wants to dig to test a novel underground transportation system.Full Story >

  • Delta passenger fined $500 for apple

    Delta passenger fined $500 for apple

    Saturday, April 21 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-04-21 17:01:03 GMT
    Saturday, April 21 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-04-21 22:45:42 GMT
    adlock's healthy snack turned into a tough reality to stomach. (Source: KDVR/CNN)adlock's healthy snack turned into a tough reality to stomach. (Source: KDVR/CNN)

    Crystal Tadlock is not happy about the fine she said

    Full Story >

    Crystal Tadlock is not happy about the fine she said

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly