Study shows best times to buy airline tickets

A new study shows when to expect the cheapest airfare. (Source: CNN/Southwest Airlines)

(CNN) – There’s an art to buying plane tickets.

It’s not uncommon to obsessively track flights until you think you found the cheapest fare. And then after you buy the flight, you see it priced lower.

Good news: A study shows the sweet spot for buying low-priced airfare.

There are many tall tales about buying flights. But cheapair.com crunched the numbers for its 2018 annual airfare study, and found no real difference when you buy the flight – which means you can find a deal any day of the week.

But when you fly makes a difference.

You’ll find cheaper flights if you travel on a Tuesday or Wednesday. The most expensive day of the week to fly is Sunday.

Opting for a Wednesday flight over a Sunday one will save you an average of $76 per ticket.

Another finding: The best time to buy a flight last year was 70 days in advance.

The study looked at 917 million airfares in more than 8,000 markets.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.