Air Care responds to Clermont County crash

AirCare responded to a crash that closed Ohio 125 in Clermont County Tuesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Ohio 125, also called Beechmont Avenue and Ohio Pike, is blocked at Franz Lane until further notice.

One person was flown to a hospital and another was driven in an ambulance to a hospital, Clermont County dispatchers said.

The extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

