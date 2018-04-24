2 teens allegedly killed mother of 1 of the boys

For the first time, Facebook spells out how it decides whether to delete your posts.Full Story >
For the first time, Facebook spells out how it decides whether to delete your posts.Full Story >
Police in Canada's biggest city are piecing together witness accounts and surveillance video trying to determine why a driver plowed a rented van along a crowded sidewalk, killing 10 people and injuring 15 in what...Full Story >
Police in Canada's biggest city are piecing together witness accounts and surveillance video trying to determine why a driver plowed a rented van along a crowded sidewalk, killing 10 people and injuring 15 in what many said seemed a deliberate attack.Full Story >
Kimberly Mironovas' body was found around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police said her son and another teen strangled her.Full Story >
Kimberly Mironovas' body was found around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police said her son and another teen strangled her.Full Story >
A Texas man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for stealing $1.2 million worth of fajitas over nine years.Full Story >
A Texas man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for stealing $1.2 million worth of fajitas over nine years.Full Story >
A 13-year-old boy is now facing aggravated murder charges after police say he shot his 11-year-old brother with a gun he stole from his grandfather's home.Full Story >
A 13-year-old boy is now facing aggravated murder charges after police say he shot his 11-year-old brother with a gun he stole from his grandfather's home.Full Story >