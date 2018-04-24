2 teens allegedly killed mother of 1 of the boys

Kimberly Mironovas' body was found around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police said her son and another teen strangled her, and her son stabbed her in the neck. (Source: Anthony Coco/WGME/CNN)

LITCHFIELD, ME (WGME/CNN) - Prosecutors said the three teens agreed to crush prescription pills in Kimberly Mironovas' wine, hoping to cause her death.

They said when that didn't work, they talked about stabbing and strangling her.

Prosecutors said shortly after midnight Sunday, Mironovas' 15-year-old son armed himself with a knife and put on a mask and gloves.

He and one of the other teens went into the room where she was sleeping and strangled her, authorities said.

Prosecutors said her son also stabbed Mironovas in the neck.

A neighbor said his wife saw the three teens walking away from the house that morning.

The head of the beauty school where Mironovas was a student said she made an impact.

“Everyone we talked to this morning is just in shock. We can't believe it,” said Anthony Coco, president of the Aveda Institute.

All three teens made their first court appearance late Monday afternoon.

Two are charged with murder. All three are charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

