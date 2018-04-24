At least 12 children hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police say at least 12 children have been hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a school bus crashed during a multi-vehicle accident.
Police say two toddlers were hospitalized in serious condition after the car they were riding in was struck Monday afternoon by a car whose 23-year-old driver lost control after passing another vehicle. Police say the car the children were in then struck the school bus, causing it to spin into another car. The driver of the children's car was hospitalized in serious condition.
Some 20 students on a bus serving Pleasant Hill Academy were treated at Cincinnati Children's hospital. A 12-year-old girl was critically injured and the bus driver was hospitalized in fair condition.
Police blame excessive speed and say charges are pending against the passing driver.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones rehired an employee who left the department under a cloud of suspicion and then a criminal conviction six years ago, telling FOX19 NOW he is lucky to to have him.Full Story >
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones rehired an employee who left the department under a cloud of suspicion and then a criminal conviction six years ago, telling FOX19 NOW he is lucky to to have him.Full Story >
A 13-year-old boy is now facing aggravated murder charges after police say he shot his 11-year-old brother with a gun he stole from his grandfather's home.Full Story >
A 13-year-old boy is now facing aggravated murder charges after police say he shot his 11-year-old brother with a gun he stole from his grandfather's home.Full Story >
AirCare is responding to a crash that has Ohio 125 shut down in Clermont County.Full Story >
AirCare is responding to a crash that has Ohio 125 shut down in Clermont County.Full Story >
A jackknifed semi tractor-trailer shut down northbound Interstate 75 past the Brent Spence Bridge Tuesday morning, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
A jackknifed semi tractor-trailer shut down northbound Interstate 75 past the Brent Spence Bridge Tuesday morning, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in a multi-vehicle bus crash that left several injured, police said.Full Story >
Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in a multi-vehicle bus crash that left several injured, police said.Full Story >