Police: Boy, 13, fatally shoots 11-year-old brother in Ohio

STREETSBORO, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has shot and killed his 11-year-old brother outside Cleveland in what police describe as an apparent "premeditated act."

Streetsboro police say officers were called to a home in that city around 9:30 p.m. Monday. The 11-year-old died at a hospital.

Police say the 13-year-old has been charged with aggravated murder in Portage County Juvenile Court. Police say the gun used in the slaying was stolen from his grandfather's home.

Police have not said what prompted the teen to shoot his brother.

Streetsboro is roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of downtown Cleveland.

