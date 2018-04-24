Ohio Supreme Court to hear Toledo traffic camera arguments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state Supreme Court is ready to hear arguments in another Ohio city's dispute with the state over traffic cameras.

At issue is a law reducing funding for cities that operate camera programs. Oral arguments in a challenge by Toledo are scheduled for Tuesday.

The high court has already issued four rulings backing cities that use cameras to issue tickets for speeding and red-light violations.

The new debate before the court is whether a 2015 law reducing funding for cities using the cameras is constitutional.

Critics say the cameras are only boosting revenues for cities while violating motorists' rights. Cities say they increase traffic safety and allow police to focus on other crimes.

