Police: Ohio boy, 13, fatally shoots 11-year-old brother with stolen gun

A 13-year-old boy in suburban Cleveland faces an aggravated murder charge after police say he fatally shot his 11-year-old brother with a gun stolen from their grandfather's home.

Streetsboro police said they responded to Alden Drive about 9:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics and officers discovered the 11-year-old victim and transported him to University Hospitals-Ravenna, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said after investigators questioned the 13-year-old, they determined the shooting appeared to be a "premeditated act" of murder.

The teen was arrested on an aggravated murder charge and taken to the Portage County Juvenile Detention Center.

The victim's and suspect's identities were withheld.

The 11-year-old was a fifth grade student in the Streetsboro School District.

Last night we lost one of our 5th graders in a tragic incident. Grief counselors will be available at Henry Defer Intermediate and the Middle School. State testing at those buildings is cancelled for today. — Streetsboro Schools (@StreetsboroSD) April 24, 2018

