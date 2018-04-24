Police: 11-year-old boy fatally shot by 13-year-old brother with - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: Ohio boy, 13, fatally shoots 11-year-old brother with stolen gun

STREETSBORO, OH (WOIO) -

A 13-year-old boy in suburban Cleveland faces an aggravated murder charge after police say he fatally shot his 11-year-old brother with a gun stolen from their grandfather's home.

Streetsboro police said they responded to Alden Drive about 9:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics and officers discovered the 11-year-old victim and transported him to University Hospitals-Ravenna, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said after investigators questioned the 13-year-old, they determined the shooting appeared to be a "premeditated act" of murder.

The teen was arrested on an aggravated murder charge and taken to the Portage County Juvenile Detention Center.

The victim's and suspect's identities were withheld.

The 11-year-old was a fifth grade student in the Streetsboro School District.

