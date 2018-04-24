Ohio high court upholds death sentence for woman's killer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence for a man convicted of fatally shooting a woman in the head with a rifle.
The court's unanimous ruling Tuesday came in the case of death row inmate Willie Wilks, who is sentenced to die for the 2013 shooting of Ororo Wilkins in Youngstown.
A jury also convicted the 46-year-old Wilks of attempted murder for shooting at two other people who survived.
Wilks denied involvement in the crime and pointed to two witnesses' descriptions of the shooter having dreadlocks, which Wilks didn't have.
John Parker, a lawyer representing Wilks, called the ruling disappointing. He said Wilks didn't receive a fair trial since the jury never heard from witnesses about the person with dreadlocks.
