Mystery booms concerning Anderson Twp. residents

Like something out of the X-Files, some Anderson Township residents are concerned about a mystery noise.

Multiple people reported hearing a series of loud booms over the weekend, but no one seems to know what they were.

"It's not a firecracker, I mean it sounds like a huge explosion like a cannonball or something." said Kimberly Kempke, "Nobody really knows what it is."

Dozens of people say they called the Hamilton County Dispatch Center, but they were left without answers. They also say this is not the first time these mystery booms have happened.

"The one that got my attention months ago shook my entire house and I was in a dead sleep and I woke up like what was that and someone else in the house heard the same thing and I felt the house shake" said Kempke.

Those who have heard the booms say they aren't sure what to make of it.

"I mean is it like the ground is collapsing are we going to ya know have a black hole? I don't know? I'm watching Lost In Space right now." said Sharon Masters.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said they haven't determined what is causing the noises.

FOX19 NOW reached out to Lunken Airport to see if the noise might been caused by an aircraft but have not heard back.

People in Brown County also say they've heard the loud booms.

A Facebook page for the Village of Georgetown says they also are not sure what the noises are caused by but are looking for answers.

As The X-Files says: the truth is out there.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.