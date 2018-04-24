Eminem marks 10 years sober

The rap star is a 15-time Grammy winner. He has 43 total nominations. (Source: Evan Agostini/AP)

(RNN) – The celebrity lifestyle is often known for its excesses.

Over the weekend, rapper Eminem celebrated something much different: 10 years of sobriety.

Between headlining sets at the Coachella festival in Indio, CA, he posted a picture of an Alcoholics Anonymous sobriety coin.

“Celebrated my 10 years yesterday,” he said on Instagram.

The coin has the Roman numeral “X” in the middle of it, which stands for 10. It’s surrounded by the words, “Service,” “Unity” and “Recovery,” along with the Shakespearean quote, “To thine own self be true.”

The post has racked up more than 1.7 million likes and plenty of comments from well-wishers, including Ellen DeGeneres.

Eminem credits his daughters with keeping him sober.

“I love them so much and they’ve helped me through so many things," he told the New York Times in 2011.

The rap star is a 15-time Grammy winner. He has 43 total nominations.

Eminem's 1999 major label debut album, “The Slim Shady LP,” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

It ranks No. 275 on Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

