Masseuse accuses Marvel's Stan Lee of fondling himself - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Masseuse accuses Marvel's Stan Lee of fondling himself

Stan Lee arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Captain America: Civil War" at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday, April 12, 2016. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Stan Lee arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Captain America: Civil War" at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday, April 12, 2016. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago masseuse is suing Marvel Comic's Stan Lee, accusing him of inappropriate behavior during two massages in 2017.

Maria Carballo filed the lawsuit Monday seeking more than $50,000 in punitive damages and attorney fees from the 95-year-old writer and artist.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Lee's attorney, Jonathan Freund, called the lawsuit "a shakedown" and says Lee denies the allegations.

Carballo also filed a complaint with Chicago police, who are investigating.

According to the complaint, Lee fondled himself during the first massage and moaned so much during the second that Carballo stopped the treatment. Lee stood up and angrily demanded Carballo keep massaging him.

The complaint also says Carballo was massaging Lee with her feet when he grabbed her foot and touched it to his genitals.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Prosecutor: Cosby witness testimony 'fictional'

    The Latest: Prosecutor: Cosby witness testimony 'fictional'

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-04-24 13:06:39 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 5:49 PM EDT2018-04-24 21:49:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, left, arrives with his wife, Camille, for his sexual assault retrial, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, left, arrives with his wife, Camille, for his sexual assault retrial, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the 12th day of his sexual assault retrial, and closing arguments and deliberations are expected.Full Story >
    Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the 12th day of his sexual assault retrial, and closing arguments and deliberations are expected.Full Story >

  • Prosecutor says Cosby used good-guy rep to harm women

    Prosecutor says Cosby used good-guy rep to harm women

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-24 04:26:02 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 5:49 PM EDT2018-04-24 21:49:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault retrial, Monday, April 23, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault retrial, Monday, April 23, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial will soon be in the hands of a jury.Full Story >
    Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial will soon be in the hands of a jury.Full Story >

  • Masseuse accuses Marvel's Stan Lee of fondling himself

    Masseuse accuses Marvel's Stan Lee of fondling himself

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-04-24 15:27:21 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-04-24 21:43:08 GMT

    A Chicago masseuse is suing Marvel Comic's Stan Lee, accusing him of inappropriate behavior during two massages in 2017.

    Full Story >

    A Chicago masseuse is suing Marvel Comic's Stan Lee, accusing him of inappropriate behavior during two massages in 2017.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly