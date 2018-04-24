Car crashes into stroller, throws baby 50 feet

The impact launched the child 50 feet down a Modesto, CA, road Sunday, but he miraculously got away with just a few bumps and bruises. (Source: Viewer photo/KTXL/CNN)

MODESTO, CA (KTXL/CNN) - A 5-month-old baby in California was struck by a car as his mother was pushing his stroller across a busy street.

The impact launched the child 50 feet down the road Sunday, but he miraculously got away with just a few bumps and bruises.

The driver didn't see the mother and child as they were on a crosswalk cutting through four lanes of traffic on State Route 132.

Giancarlo Telesco with the Modesto Fire Department was one of the first responders at the scene and held the baby in his arms.

"I was pretty pumped when the baby was crying, I'm not gonna lie. I was like, 'Yes!'" Telesco said.

He said the baby had scratches on his face but stayed restrained in the stroller.

Modesto police said the driver was cooperative.

The baby was airlifted to a children's hospital out of caution. A family friend said it's a blessing that he's OK.

