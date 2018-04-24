Car crashes into stroller, throws baby 50 feet - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Car crashes into stroller, throws baby 50 feet

The impact launched the child 50 feet down a Modesto, CA, road Sunday, but he miraculously got away with just a few bumps and bruises. (Source: Viewer photo/KTXL/CNN) The impact launched the child 50 feet down a Modesto, CA, road Sunday, but he miraculously got away with just a few bumps and bruises. (Source: Viewer photo/KTXL/CNN)

MODESTO, CA (KTXL/CNN) - A 5-month-old baby in California was struck by a car as his mother was pushing his stroller across a busy street.

The impact launched the child 50 feet down the road Sunday, but he miraculously got away with just a few bumps and bruises.

The driver didn't see the mother and child as they were on a crosswalk cutting through four lanes of traffic on State Route 132.

Giancarlo Telesco with the Modesto Fire Department was one of the first responders at the scene and held the baby in his arms.

"I was pretty pumped when the baby was crying, I'm not gonna lie. I was like, 'Yes!'" Telesco said.

He said the baby had scratches on his face but stayed restrained in the stroller.

Modesto police said the driver was cooperative.

The baby was airlifted to a children's hospital out of caution. A family friend said it's a blessing that he's OK.

Copyright 2018 KTXL via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Police and truckers bridge the gap to save suicidal man

    Police and truckers bridge the gap to save suicidal man

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-04-24 17:24:28 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-04-24 17:24:28 GMT
    Thirteen semis parked underneath the bridge to shorten the potential fall. (Source: Michigan State Police Metro Detroit)Thirteen semis parked underneath the bridge to shorten the potential fall. (Source: Michigan State Police Metro Detroit)

    Thirteen semis parked underneath the bridge to shorten the potential fall.

    Full Story >

    Thirteen semis parked underneath the bridge to shorten the potential fall.

    Full Story >

  • Toronto driver charged with 10 counts of 1st degree murder

    Toronto driver charged with 10 counts of 1st degree murder

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-24 04:25:49 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-04-24 17:19:58 GMT
    (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press via AP). Officials carry a body into a vehicle after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into pedestrians in Toronto on Monday, April 23, 2018. The rented van jumped onto the crowded sidewalk Monday, killing and i...(Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press via AP). Officials carry a body into a vehicle after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into pedestrians in Toronto on Monday, April 23, 2018. The rented van jumped onto the crowded sidewalk Monday, killing and i...

    Police in Canada's biggest city are piecing together witness accounts and surveillance video trying to determine why a driver plowed a rented van along a crowded sidewalk, killing 10 people and injuring 15 in what...

    Full Story >

    Police in Canada's biggest city are piecing together witness accounts and surveillance video trying to determine why a driver plowed a rented van along a crowded sidewalk, killing 10 people and injuring 15 in what many said seemed a deliberate attack.

    Full Story >

  • For the first time, Facebook spells out what it forbids

    For the first time, Facebook spells out what it forbids

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 5:46 AM EDT2018-04-24 09:46:09 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 1:16 PM EDT2018-04-24 17:16:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. For the first time, Facebook is making public, on Tuesday, April 24, its detailed gu...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. For the first time, Facebook is making public, on Tuesday, April 24, its detailed gu...

    For the first time, Facebook spells out how it decides whether to delete your posts.

    Full Story >

    For the first time, Facebook spells out how it decides whether to delete your posts.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly