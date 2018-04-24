GoFundMe created for Waffle House hero exceeds goal in less than 24 hours

Many are calling James Shaw Jr. a hero after he rushed a gunman, took his gun away and tossed it over the counter during a mass shooting at a Nashville area Waffle House. (Source: CNN/RNN/GOFUNDME)

(CNN/RNN) - A GoFundMe created for Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. has exceeded its $50,000 goal in less than 24 hours.

Shaw’s been praised by both police and the public for preventing further bloodshed after Sunday's early morning attack on a Waffle House in Antioch, TN. Police say he rushed accused gunman Travis Reinking and wrestled his rifle away, causing him to flee

Shaw says he doesn’t feel like hero, but others might disagree.

If stopping a gunman and saving lives wasn’t enough, Shaw created a GoFundMe page on the same day as the shooting to help the families of the victims.

By Tuesday morning, the $15,000 goal Shaw set had been exceeded by more than $79,000.

“I am creating this page to help the families of the victims from the shooting that took place at Waffle House in Antioch, TN. Please take the time to donate as all of the proceeds will be given to the families. Thank you again for your generosity and blessings,” Shaw wrote on the campaign page.

According to the GoFundMe page to help Shaw and set up by Yashar Ali, funds will be transferred directly to James Shaw Jr. through the GoFundMe website.

Four people were killed, and four others were injured in the shooting. Two women who were shot in the incident remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Police took Reinking into custody on Monday. He will be charged with four counts of criminal homicide. A judge set bond at $2 million.

