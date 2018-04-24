Tractor trailer overturns killing hundreds of chickens

ALLIANCE, Ohio (AP) - A truck crash in Ohio has left hundreds of chickens dead.
The Review in Alliance reports a tractor trailer carrying crates of chickens veered off the road, struck a utility pole and overturned Monday in Stark County's Washington Township.
The road where the crash occurred was closed for several hours.
The driver of the tractor trailer owned by Case Farms wasn't injured but was taken to hospital to be tested for controlled substances.
Houses in the area lost power after the accident.
The state Highway Patrol is investigating.
