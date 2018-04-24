Orphaned manatee finds new home, friends at Cincinnati Zoo

Matthew, Miles, and Pippen. Daphne's new manatee friends at the Cincinnati Zoo (Credit: Cincinnati Zoo)

Fiona fans will soon have more mammals to fawn over.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced that they've taken in a 250 pound orphaned female manatee.

Daphne, the 1-year-old manatee, will be rehabilitated along with three orphaned males that have called the Otto M. Budig Family Foundation Manataee Springs habitat home, the zoo said.

Miles, Matthew, and Pippen have called the habitat home for the last six months.

Daphne and her mother were rescued from Florida waters on April 9, the zoo said, after her mother was struck by a boat. Daphne's mother did not survive the accident.

[VIDEO: Cincinnati Zoo manatee released back into the wild]

The zoo says the newest manatee joined her new companions Tuesday morning where the four mammals interacted and swam together.

Daphne's name is a tribute to the legendary conservationist Daphne Sheldrick, the zoo says. They say her name was chosen by the manatee care staff with help from an Ohio family that helped rescue a tiny male manatee while vacationing in Florida.

The zoo said after the accident with Daphne and her mother, SeaWorld was unable to care for her because they were overcrowded with rescued manatees.

Daphne is the nineteenth manatee to be rehabilitated at the Cincinnati Zoo.

