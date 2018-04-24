Police and truckers bridge the gap to save suicidal man

Thirteen semis parked underneath the bridge to shorten the potential fall. (Source: Michigan State Police Metro Detroit)

(RNN) – An overnight call comes into authorities.

A man was threatening suicide on a highway overpass above a major interstate in Detroit.

Within minutes, the Michigan State Police and truckers organized to help save his life, WJBK reported.

While authorities shut down I-696, they quickly recruited big rig drivers to help shorten the potential fall around the bridge.

In all, 13 semis parked underneath it.

Within a few hours, the man surrendered to police and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. pic.twitter.com/RBAlCIXT1o — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 24, 2018

