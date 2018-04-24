Police and truckers bridge the gap to save suicidal man - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police and truckers bridge the gap to save suicidal man

Thirteen semis parked underneath the bridge to shorten the potential fall. (Source: Michigan State Police Metro Detroit) Thirteen semis parked underneath the bridge to shorten the potential fall. (Source: Michigan State Police Metro Detroit)

(RNN) – An overnight call comes into authorities.

A man was threatening suicide on a highway overpass above a major interstate in Detroit.

Within minutes, the Michigan State Police and truckers organized to help save his life, WJBK reported.

While authorities shut down I-696, they quickly recruited big rig drivers to help shorten the potential fall around the bridge.

In all, 13 semis parked underneath it.

Within a few hours, the man surrendered to police and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

