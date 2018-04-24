Police and truckers bridge the gap to save suicidal man

Hamilton's school superintendent was accused of a myriad of allegations ranging from sexual harassing female employees to discriminating against special needs students and trying to influence the last school board election, according to records obtained by FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
Hamilton's school superintendent was accused of a myriad of allegations ranging from sexual harassing female employees to discriminating against special needs students and trying to influence the last school board election, according to records obtained by FOX19 NOW.Full Story >
Like something out of the X-Files, some Anderson Township residents are concerned about a mystery noise.Full Story >
Like something out of the X-Files, some Anderson Township residents are concerned about a mystery noise.Full Story >
A 22-year-old Aurora man is currently fighting for his life in a hospital bed after police said he was shot earlier this month.Full Story >
A 22-year-old Aurora man is currently fighting for his life in a hospital bed after police said he was shot earlier this month.Full Story >
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones rehired an employee who left the department under a cloud of suspicion and then a criminal conviction six years ago, telling FOX19 NOW he is lucky to to have him.Full Story >
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones rehired an employee who left the department under a cloud of suspicion and then a criminal conviction six years ago, telling FOX19 NOW he is lucky to to have him.Full Story >