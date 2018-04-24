Man sentenced to 20 years in assaults related to boy's death

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) - An Indiana dialysis nurse has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was convicted of assaulting a Kentucky man and two children but acquitted of killing the children's 6-year-old brother.

News outlets report Logan Tipton's family expressed anger and sorrow at Tuesday's sentencing of 34-year-old Ronald Exantus, who did not speak during the hearing in Versailles, Kentucky.

Before the hearing, the boy's family led a march to protest last month's verdict. Jurors found Exantus not guilty of murder and burglary by reason of insanity, but guilty of assault.

Exantus' attorneys didn't dispute that he killed Logan in December 2015, but a defense psychologist testified that Exantus suffered from psychosis due to an underlying mental illness.

The judge ordered that he receive mental health treatment while incarcerated.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.