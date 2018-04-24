5 charged for stealing checks from mailboxes for more than a year

A federal grand jury has charged five Cincinnati individuals with conspiring to commit bank fraud and with aggravated identity theft for allegedly stealing and cashing checks from mailboxes for more than a year.

According to the indictment, from February 2017 until April 2018, the five allegedly stole checks from mailboxes at residences and businesses. Theywould then cash the stolen checks by pretending to be the owners.

Allegedly, the group also fraudulently re-printed the original checks by inserting fraudulent names. Authorities said they would recruit “cashers” who allowed the group to insert the casher’s name on the check in exchange for a portion of the proceeds.

Stephano Henderson (aka Face), 31; Laneal Henderson (aka Phatty Boi), 32; Eugene Clifford, 30; Markalo Harris, 25 and Ebony Lattimore, 30, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, a crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Each of the defendants is also charged with at least one count of aggravated identity theft.

In addition, Stephano Henderson is also charged with one count of bank fraud.

