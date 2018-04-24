Orphaned manatees find temporary homes at 2 Ohio zoos

CINCINNATI (AP) - Three orphaned manatees have found temporary homes in Ohio.
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden welcomed a 1-year-old female calf Tuesday. A male calf named Heavy Falcon and an unnamed female calf also arrived Tuesday at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
Cincinnati Zoo staff says the calf will be named Daphne They say she is swimming and interacting with three orphaned males at the zoo's Manatee Springs. Visitors will be able to see the group Thursday.
The new additions in Columbus join four other manatees at the zoo's Manatee Coast exhibit and could be visible to the public sometime Tuesday.
The hope is the manatees will be returned to their natural habitats in Florida. The Ohio zoos participate in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Program.
