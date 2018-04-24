Millennium Falcon coming to a galaxy not very far away at NKU

In a galaxy not very far away at all, Star Wars fans can hop on board the famed Millennium Falcon.

The latest flick in the Star Wars Saga, Solo: A Star Wars Story, opens in theaters May 25, but Northern Kentucky University is already feeling the force.

The university is hosting a replica of the ship that made the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs beginning April 27 lasting through April 29.

The exhibit is to promote the latest Star Wars prequel movie and will be constructed by skilled Jedi, we mean builders, to recreate the Falcon's cockpit and all the details seen in the movie.

Space scoundrels can grab their best Wookie pals and experience the free exhibit from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

After leaving NKU, the exhibit will jump into hyperdrive and jet off to Atlanta, Dnver, Salt Lake City, and L.A.

NKU says tickets will be served on a first-come first serve basis, but beware of Jedi mind tricks.

