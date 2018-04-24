YETI says NRA claims are 'inaccurate'

(RNN) - The National Rifle Association and cooler-maker YETI are at odds over YETI's decision to cut ties with the NRA's charitable arm.

A letter from Marion P. Hammer, an NRA lobbyist, said YETI is no longer selling products to the NRA Foundation.

In the letter, Hammer said the decision isn't sportsmanlike and that YETI should be ashamed. He also said it was made with no prior notice.

YETI, however, said the NRA is twisting its words. YETI released the following statement.

A few weeks ago, YETI notified the NRA Foundation, as well as a number of other organizations, that we were eliminating a group of outdated discounting programs,” YETI said in a written statement Monday afternoon. “When we notified the NRA Foundation and the other organizations about this change, YETI explained that we were offering them an alternative customization program broadly available to consumers and organizations, including the NRA Foundation. These facts directly contradict the inaccurate statement the NRA-ILA distributed on April 20. Further, the NRA-ILA stated in that same public communication that ‘[YETI has] declined to continue helping America’s young people enjoy outdoor recreational activities.’ Nothing is further from the truth. YETI was founded more than 10 years ago with a passion for the outdoors, and over the course of our history we have actively and enthusiastically supported hunters, anglers and the broader outdoor community. We have been devoted to and will continue to directly support causes tied to our passion for the outdoors, including by working with many organizations that promote conservation and management of wildlife resources and habitat restoration. From our website to our film footage and from our social media posts to our ambassadors, YETI has always prominently featured hunters pursuing their passions. Moreover, YETI is unwavering in our belief in and commitment to the Constitution of the United States and its Second Amendment.

Reports of YETI's move led to calls by gun-rights advocates for a boycott of the company. Some NRA members have resorted to shooting or even blowing up their YETI coolers in protest.

RTIC Coolers, one of YETI's biggest competitors, pounced on the opportunity to show its support for the Second Amendment. On Sunday, the company posted a graphic of the Second Amendment on its Facebook page.

The post has been well-received by gun-rights supporters.

