Shale pipeline operator to pay fine in air pollution case

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A company that processes and transports natural gas and natural gas liquids in Ohio's and Pennsylvania's shale fields is agreeing to pay $610,000 to settle complaints by Pennsylvania and the federal government that it was violating air pollution laws.

A consent decree filed Tuesday in Pittsburgh's federal court also obligates two subsidiaries of Ohio-based MPLX to install equipment to reduce emissions of smog-forming pollutants at compressor stations and pipeline maintenance points in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Pennsylvania brought the complaints against the MPLX subsidiaries.

The companies were accused of building or operating compressor stations and maintenance points without appropriate permits and without keeping emissions records. EPA officials say the companies will upgrade more than 300 facilities in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.

