Police in Kentucky fatally shoot robbery suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A robbery suspect in Kentucky has been fatally shot by police.

News media report Louisville police located a man matching a description released after a robbery call earlier Tuesday. Police Chief Steve Conrad said the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire, and the suspect was hit.

Conrad said the suspect was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The officers weren't injured. They have been placed on administrative reassignment during an investigation.

Police didn't release the identities of the officers or the man who died.

