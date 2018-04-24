Black women highlight discrimination after golf club called police on them

The women play golf together regularly and call their group "Sisters in the Fairway." (Source: WPMT/CNN)

DOVER TOWNSHIP, PA (WPMT/CNN) - A group of women who love to play golf said they were discriminated against on a Pennsylvania golf course.

Cell phone video shows the interaction between Grandview Golf Club owner, Jordan Chronister, several other people and five female club members who said they were harassed shortly after they began their game in York County.

“They came in an approach that was really hostile, and these guys were 6-foot-3 6-foot-4,” said Myneca Ojo, of the Sisters of the Fairway club. “And so it was about four or five of them that were together and they all had drinks in their hand. So we were very, you know, we were frightened.”

The group joined the club last year as a part of a three-year promotion.

They said they are all avid golfers and have played many courses together.

This was their first time playing this course as a group and they got special permission from the course to golf as a fivesome.

They say by the time they reached the second hole, they were approached by Steve Chronister, who helps his son Jordan run the golf club.

Steve allegedly told the women they were holding up the pace, a violation of the club`s policy.

Sandra Thompson, of Sisters in the Fairway, disputed that.

“He was saying how we were playing too slowly and I was saying we weren't because we were playing ready golf, and we were doing as required which was keeping the front group in our sights,” she said.

The women say they finished the first half of the game in under two hours, which is below the average time.

It was at that point, though, when they say things escalated.

Northern York County police confirm authorities were called to the course on Saturday afternoon.

And at that point, the cell phone video confirms the club owners were telling the women to leave.

The women said they were offered full refunds for their memberships. However they aren’t going to just take the check without answers.

“We were the only African-American women on the course, and they wanted us off,” said Thompson. “There was no other reason.”

The owners of the club declined to speak on camera.

They did, however, send a copy of the notice that was forwarded to the club’s members:

“While our intention was to ensure all teams on the course were moving through in a timely manner,” it reads, “the interaction between our members and our ownership progressed in a manner that was not reflective of our company's values or expectations for our own professionalism.”

The women said they are still talking about how they will handle the situation moving forward.

They hope this incident opens up a bigger conversation about discrimination in today's world.

“If at the end, some minds could change, some hearts could change, and some people could change, however we get to that result, is what my desire is,” said one of the golfers, Sandra Harrison.

J.J. Chronister, Jordan Chronister’s wife and co-owner of the club, did reach out to the women to apologize, and the women said they appreciate that.

But, they said an apology from a person who wasn't even there during the altercation can only go so far.

