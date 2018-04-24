Landslide closes portion of Elberon Ave.

Elberon Avenue between Mt. Hope and Purcell avenues in East Price Hill has been closed in both directions due to a landslide earlier Tuesday.

The slide is on Elberon just west of its intersection with Mt. Hope

Motorists are being detoured via Mt. Hope north to Price Avenue and back to Elberon. Detour signs are posted.

Officials from the departments of Transportation & Engineering, Public Services and Parks are on site to assess conditions. Crews are being scheduled to remove trees and mud that have spilled onto the road.

The road is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.