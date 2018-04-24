Q&A: How walkout by Arizona teachers is expected to play out

By MELISSA DANIELS

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - Tens of thousands of Arizona teachers are poised to walk off the job this week to demand more funding for public education, an unprecedented action in this conservative state without many union protections.

Educators who are among the lowest-paid in the U.S. have organized weeks of protests seeking raises and a boost in overall school funding, culminating in a vote for a first-ever statewide strike starting Thursday.

It comes despite a plan from Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to increase teacher pay 20 percent by 2020. Teachers are concerned about a lack of stable funding and a failure to address other demands.

A grass-roots effort got backing from the largest teacher membership group, which lacks the power to collectively bargain with school districts in this right-to-work state.

That has led to a disparity in how school districts can handle a walkout.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.