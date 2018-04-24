12-year-old student in coma after bus crash

This red vehicle was involved in a crash with the school bus (Cincinnati Police)

The school bus and two vehicles collided around 2:30 p.m. Monday in Cincinnati's Winton Hills neighborhood. (FOX19 NOW)

A 12-year-old girl is in a coma at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center after her school bus crashed with two other vehicles Monday, according to Cincinnati Police.

The girl was among more than a dozen people who were hurt in the Winton Road collision.

Investigators said Robert Jett, 23, set off the crash when he attempted to drive his Crown Victoria past another car before losing control. Jett's car then hit a Dodge Neon, causing it to cross the double line and hit the school bus.

The bus was carrying about 40 students from Pleasant Hill Elementary, a Cincinnati Public school located in College Hill.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor and charges are pending against Jett, police said.

The 12-year-old is in critical condition, authorities said.

Nine other children on the bus were also hospitalized, though police say those injuries do not appear to be serious.

The 40-year-old school bus driver was also hospitalized.

Three people were inside the Neon: a man, a 1-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old boy, according to police. The man became trapped and had to be extricated by emergency crews.

The 2-year-old was thrown from the vehicle, said a police spokesman, Lt. Steve Saunders.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

