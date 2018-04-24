FC Cincinnati provides glimpse of how MLS stadium might fit in West End

FC Cincinnati fans now have an idea of how a Major League Soccer stadium would fit in the West End. (Source: FC Cincinnati)

Team officials released a new conceptual site diagram Tuesday.

The diagram shows how a 28,080-seat facility would fit into the neighborhood, with Central Parkway to the east, Wade Street to the north, John Street to the west, and Taft I.T. High School to the south.

Music Hall and Washington Park are located across Central Parkway to the east of this location.

A PDF of the diagram is embedded below:

City Council recently voted to approve a proposed funding plan for a West End facility. Before the vote, community groups representing the West End signed a Community Benefits Agreement, though not everyone was happy.

The Community Benefits Agreement invests FCC money into infrastructure, scholarships, and youth sports programs and sets up a 15-member Community Advisory Council.

MLS has taken its time in awarding the next round of franchises. FC Cincinnati is in expansion competition with Sacramento and Detroit. Nashville received a franchise in December.

"There are other possible orientations, configurations, seating capacities and other design specifications that will be evaluated in a full design process, beginning with the formal hiring of architects, which would commence if an MLS team is awarded," reads a Tuesday statement from team officials.

