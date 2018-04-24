UC announces dates for Crosstown Shootout, opener with Ohio State

The Crosstown Shootout will again be played in December this coming season.

The University of Cincinnati has announced dates for three high profile non-conference games, and the Bearcats will be playing the Crosstown Shootout against Xavier in the newly renovated Fifth Third Arena on Dec. 8. It’ll be the 86th edition of the series between the city rivals.

UC will open the 2018-19 season with Ohio State on Nov. 7. It will the first match-up between the in-state rivals in Cincinnati since 1920.

The Bearcats will also host UCLA on Dec. 19. It’s the second of a home-and-home series between the two teams. The Bearcats won 77-63 at Pauley Pavilion this past season.

