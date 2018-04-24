Caretaker found guilty of child rape gets 15 years to life

A 58-year-old Pleasant Plain, Ohio man was found guilty of raping a child and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

David King was found guilty of two counts of rape and one count of sexual imposition.

According to court documents, from January 2014 to October 2015, King sexually assaulted a 5 to 6-year-old female at his residence. King was one of the child’s caretakers at the time of the offenses. He discouraged her from disclosing the sexual assaults, telling the child on at least one occasion that she “wasn’t brave enough to tell anyone.”

The crimes came to light in May of 2016 when the child disclosed the sexual assaults to her foster parents, who subsequently reported them to Warren County Children Services.

"We often hear the word ‘courage’ overused when describing everyday actions. In this case, a nine year-old girl sat in a courtroom in front of a judge, 12 jurors, the attorneys, and everyone else in that audience, with her rapist looking right at her, and described in exact detail what he did to her. THAT is courage," Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell said in a news release.

