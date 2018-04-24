City providing $450K to call center to increase capabilities, add staff

As the investigation continues into the handling of Kyle Plush's calls for help, the city is taking action to improve the emergency call center.

On Tuesday, the city's law and public safety committee announced nearly a half million dollars in additional funding to help increase 911 capabilities and hire nearly a dozen new employees including five emergency services dispatch supervisors.

"We are making some immediate adjustments to EOC to ECC my apologies. effective immediately these moves will improve morale and help it activities and add additional staffing," acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney said.

[Kyle Plush death investigation]

Plush called 911 twice pleading for help but died without it.

Three investigations are underway into the emergency response to Kyle's two 911 phone calls the afternoon of April 10.

The high school sophomore became pinned underneath the third row seat of his family's mini-van, which apparently flipped, trapping him, as he reached for tennis gear, authorities have said.

The emergency ordinance comes on just the second day for Duhaney who took over following the resignation of Harry Black.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.