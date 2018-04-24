Police: Grandmother in custody after chores dispute leads to hatchet attack

A woman is behind bars in connection with the rape of a young boy.Full Story >
A woman is behind bars in connection with the rape of a young boy.Full Story >
An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Dallas Home Depot.Full Story >
An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Dallas Home Depot.Full Story >
A Catawba County woman says she has been the victim of harassment from the county’s sheriff’s office, who, records show, have executed multiple search warrants at her home in less than a year.Full Story >
A Catawba County woman says she has been the victim of harassment from the county’s sheriff’s office, who, records show, have executed multiple search warrants at her home in less than a year.Full Story >
The family believes the way the judge treated Sandra Twiggs and the night she spent in jail might have played a role in her death. She suffered from asthma and COPD.Full Story >
The family believes the way the judge treated Sandra Twiggs and the night she spent in jail might have played a role in her death. She suffered from asthma and COPD.Full Story >
Police in Canada's biggest city are piecing together witness accounts and surveillance video trying to determine why a driver plowed a rented van along a crowded sidewalk, killing 10 people and injuring 15 in what...Full Story >
Police in Canada's biggest city are piecing together witness accounts and surveillance video trying to determine why a driver plowed a rented van along a crowded sidewalk, killing 10 people and injuring 15 in what many said seemed a deliberate attack.Full Story >