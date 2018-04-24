Police: Grandmother in custody after chores dispute leads to hatchet attack

A 69-year-old woman from New Miami is accused of trying to hack her daughter with a hatchet after a dispute about chores.

It happened Monday on the 1500 block of West Elkon Road in Butler County.

“She decided to attack her daughter with the hatchet because she was angry over he daughter disciplining her granddaughter,” said New Miami police chief Ross Gilbert.

Gilbert said the dispute had to do with chores. Police said the grandmother grabbed a hatchet and took a swipe at her daughter.

“(The daughter) sustained about three or four lacerations on her arm. I believe she got it on her hip as well,” Gilbert said.

The grandmother also chopped herself in the arm before calling 911 to tell a dispatcher her version of events.

"Yes, I did it on purpose," she told a dispatcher. "I just wanted to escape from my daughter."

Police say it was the grandmother's intention was to kill her daughter.

"She was just that angry and that upset," said Gilbert. "She said, 'Unfortunately, due to my age, I didn't have enough energy to finish the job.'"

The grandmother has not yet been charged. She is in police custody. An evaluation is expected.

