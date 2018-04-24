Photos show 2 Great Lakes electric cables were severed

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) - Officials say underwater photos show two electric cables were severed in what Michigan's attorney general says was a tugboat anchor strike in the waterway that connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.
An investigative team led by the U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday a remotely controlled vehicle had obtained images of the damage site beneath the Straits of Mackinac. The two severed cables were among six owned by American Transmission Co. that are stretched along the lake floor.
Officials said with the visual assessment finished, the company and its contractors plan to cap the ends of the damaged cables to prevent more pollution. About 600 gallons (2,270 liters) of mineral oil insulation fluid spilled into the water when the cables were struck April 1.
Crews have removed about 590 gallons (2,230 liters) that didn't leak.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A 69-year-old woman from New Miami is accused of trying to hack her daughter with a hatchet after a dispute about chores.Full Story >
A 69-year-old woman from New Miami is accused of trying to hack her daughter with a hatchet after a dispute about chores.Full Story >
The Evendale Police Department has released dash cam video of a Saturday morning pursuit that ended in a fatal car crash.Full Story >
The Evendale Police Department has released dash cam video of a Saturday morning pursuit that ended in a fatal car crash.Full Story >
As the investigation continues into the handling of Kyle Plush's calls for help, the city is taking action to improve the emergency call center.Full Story >
As the investigation continues into the handling of Kyle Plush's calls for help, the city is taking action to improve the emergency call center.Full Story >
A 58-year-old Pleasant Plain, Ohio man was found guilty of raping a child and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.Full Story >
A 58-year-old Pleasant Plain, Ohio man was found guilty of raping a child and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.Full Story >
The night before Mayor John Cranley asked then-City Manager Harry Black to resign last month, setting off six weeks of City Hall drama, Black threw down the gauntlet in a late night, profanity-laced phone call to the mayor, emails released Tuesday show.Full Story >
The night before Mayor John Cranley asked then-City Manager Harry Black to resign last month, setting off six weeks of City Hall drama, Black threw down the gauntlet in a late night, profanity-laced phone call to the mayor, emails released Tuesday show.Full Story >