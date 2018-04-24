Dash cam video shows Evendale police pursuit end in fatal, fiery crash

The Evendale Police Department has released dash cam video of a Saturday morning pursuit that ended in a fatal car crash. (Source: Evendale police)

The newly-released video shows an Evendale cruiser's pursuit of a 2006 BMW that started on Interstate 75. The officer initiates the cruiser’s lights but the BMW does not stop. The vehicle exits I-75 north to Interstate 275 before attempting to use an exit ramp to State Route 747.

The car "failed to negotiate a right-hand curve before the vehicle drove off the left side of the exit ramp and struck a guardrail," according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The release goes on to say the car went down an embankment striking a second guardrail and a Ford Taurus before coming to a stop.

The two people in the Ford Taurus were uninjured.

Troopers say the BMW was driven by Keith Conley, 35, of Hamilton. Conley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe speed and alcohol were both factors in the crash.

Dash camera video shows two officers working to free Conley from the burning wreckage, and at the time, he’s reported to be unconscious as first responders are called to the scene.

There is no official word on what sparked the pursuit. This remains an open investigation with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

