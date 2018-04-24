Dash cam video shows Evendale police pursuit end in fatal, fiery crash

A woman is behind bars in connection with the rape of a young boy.Full Story >
A woman is behind bars in connection with the rape of a young boy.Full Story >
An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Dallas Home Depot.Full Story >
An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Dallas Home Depot.Full Story >
A Mid-South teen says her dream night at prom turned into a nightmare over confusion concerning the dress code.Full Story >
A Mid-South teen says her dream night at prom turned into a nightmare over confusion concerning the dress code.Full Story >
YETI said the NRA is twisting its words.Full Story >
YETI said the NRA is twisting its words.Full Story >
The group, who call themselves "Sisters in the Fairway," recorded part of the incident as they said the club's owner harassed them.Full Story >
The group, who call themselves "Sisters in the Fairway," recorded part of the incident as they said the club's owner harassed them.Full Story >