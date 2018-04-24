Winner of $1.5M Hoosier Lotto drawing must claim by Thursday

HANOVER, Ind. (AP) - Whoever bought a Hoosier Lotto ticket worth $1.5 million in southern Indiana last fall has until Thursday evening to claim their winnings.
The winning ticket for the Oct. 28, 2017, Hoosier Lotto drawing was sold at a Circle K convenience store in the Ohio River town of Hanover, about 40 miles northeast of Louisville, Kentucky.
All Hoosier Lottery draw game prizes must by claimed within 180 days of the drawing. That means whoever bought the winning Hoosier Lotto ticket has until 5 p.m. EDT Thursday to claim their winnings.
The winning numbers for the game's Oct. 28, 2017, drawing are: 5-8-28-33-38-40.
The ticket holder should contact the Hoosier Lottery's customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions after ensuring that the winning ticket is in a secure place.
