Police: Woman was living with dead body for possibly a year

WARREN, MI (WDIV/CNN) - Police in a Detroit suburb were performing a welfare check on Tuesday when they found the badly decomposed body of a 68-year-old man.

Authorities say the man may have been dead for up to a year. Police say the man's girlfriend lived alongside the body.

She was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

Neighbors, meanwhile, said they are shocked by the discovery.

"A decomposed body is not pleasant at all, and she lived that way. Sad. Very sad," said Sharon Lefebve.

An autopsy will be performed to determine when and how the man died.

Medical examiners say it could take time to find the cause of death given how much the remains have decomposed.

