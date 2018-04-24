Police: Woman was living with dead body for possibly a year - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: Woman was living with dead body for possibly a year

The woman was living with the body of her 68-year-old boyfriend near Detroit. (Source: WDIV/CNN) The woman was living with the body of her 68-year-old boyfriend near Detroit. (Source: WDIV/CNN)

WARREN, MI (WDIV/CNN) - Police in a Detroit suburb were performing a welfare check on Tuesday when they found the badly decomposed body of a 68-year-old man.

Authorities say the man may have been dead for up to a year. Police say the man's girlfriend lived alongside the body.

She was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

Neighbors, meanwhile, said they are shocked by the discovery.

"A decomposed body is not pleasant at all, and she lived that way. Sad. Very sad," said Sharon Lefebve.

An autopsy will be performed to determine when and how the man died.

Medical examiners say it could take time to find the cause of death given how much the remains have decomposed.

Copyright 2018 WDIV via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Police: Woman was living with dead body for possibly a year

    Police: Woman was living with dead body for possibly a year

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-04-25 01:04:21 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-04-25 01:04:21 GMT
    The woman was living with the body of her 68-year-old boyfriend near Detroit. (Source: WDIV/CNN)The woman was living with the body of her 68-year-old boyfriend near Detroit. (Source: WDIV/CNN)

    The woman was living with the body of her 68-year-old boyfriend near Detroit.

    Full Story >

    The woman was living with the body of her 68-year-old boyfriend near Detroit.

    Full Story >

  • Online post suggests rampage suspect may have resented women

    Online post suggests rampage suspect may have resented women

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-04-24 04:25:49 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-04-25 00:59:10 GMT
    (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press via AP). Officials carry a body into a vehicle after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into pedestrians in Toronto on Monday, April 23, 2018. The rented van jumped onto the crowded sidewalk Monday, killing and i...(Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press via AP). Officials carry a body into a vehicle after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into pedestrians in Toronto on Monday, April 23, 2018. The rented van jumped onto the crowded sidewalk Monday, killing and i...

    Police in Canada's biggest city are piecing together witness accounts and surveillance video trying to determine why a driver plowed a rented van along a crowded sidewalk, killing 10 people and injuring 15 in what...

    Full Story >

    Police in Canada's biggest city are piecing together witness accounts and surveillance video trying to determine why a driver plowed a rented van along a crowded sidewalk, killing 10 people and injuring 15 in what many said seemed a deliberate attack.

    Full Story >

  • The Latest: Trump urges VA nominee to keep fighting

    The Latest: Trump urges VA nominee to keep fighting

    Tuesday, April 24 2018 9:46 AM EDT2018-04-24 13:46:17 GMT
    Tuesday, April 24 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-04-25 00:57:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). In this April 16, 2018, photo, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, M.D., sits with Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., chairman of the Veteran's Affairs Committee, before their meeting on Capitol Hilin Washington. Jackson is President D...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). In this April 16, 2018, photo, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, M.D., sits with Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., chairman of the Veteran's Affairs Committee, before their meeting on Capitol Hilin Washington. Jackson is President D...

    The White House is standing behind Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's choice to be Veterans Affairs secretary amid growing questions about his qualifications.

    Full Story >

    The White House is standing behind Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's choice to be Veterans Affairs secretary amid growing questions about his qualifications.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly