Documents show alleged texts behind former Anderson High coach's resignation

A former assistant football coach and study hall monitor at Anderson High School resigned last year over misconduct allegations. FOX19 NOW recently received documents explaining the nature of those allegations against 53-year-old Mike Arlinghaus.

The documents say Arlinghaus resigned under the threat of termination after a parent made a report to the principal regarding Arlinghaus and her daughter.

The parent showed the principal screenshots of what she says Arlinghaus texted her daughter. The screenshots featured comments such as, “Hey do you like hot tubbing. Just curious." and "Just wondering because I’m going to close mine first weekend in November and everyone is going to be gone and I want someone to use it before I close it.”

The screenshots showed him asking the student to keep the conversation between them so it didn't get misconstrued.

The educator misconduct form was sent to the Ohio Department of Education and Arlinghaus’ resignation happened in October 2017 behind closed doors. Parents reached out to FOX19 NOW upset about the lack of transparency from the Forest Hills School District.

FOX19’s Maytal Levi reached out to a spokesperson for the district multiple times Tuesday via e-mail, phone, and social media. She’s waiting to hear back. Levi also called the Ohio Department of Education to see what’s next on their end.

Levi also went to Arlinghaus’ home trying to give him an opportunity to address the situation.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about," he said.

He took down her contact information in case anything arose.

Arlinghaus also used to be a deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Levi requested his personnel file and will update the story when she receives those records.

