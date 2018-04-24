Mother of 12-year-old girl critically injured in bus crash asking for prayers

The mother of a 12-year-old girl battling injuries from an area bus crash is asking for prayers. (Provided)

The mother of a 12-year-old girl battling injuries from an area bus crash is asking for prayers.

Earlier Tuesday, FOX19 NOW reported that Aniya McBride was in a coma at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. McBride's mother tells us the girl is stable but has broken bones and sustained critical injuries in the crash.

Authorities say charges are still pending against Robert Jett, Jr., the man believed to have caused the multi-vehicle incident.

The mother said right now the family needs prayers. McBride's mother and her family were by her side Tuesday.

If you'd like to support the family's medical expenses, click or tap here. It's unclear when the girl will be well enough to leave the hospital.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.