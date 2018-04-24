DACA largely restored following federal ruling - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

DACA largely restored following federal ruling

Gabriela Matinez, 19, left, holds a sign at a protest last month. (Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Gabriela Matinez, 19, left, holds a sign at a protest last month. (Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

(RNN) – A federal judge has effectively reinstated the DACA, ruling on Tuesday that the Department of Homeland Security “must accept and process new as well as renewal DACA applications.”

The judge, John Bates of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, wrote in his ruling that the department’s cancellation of DACA was “arbitrary and capricious.”

“Neither the meager legal reasoning nor the assessment of litigation risk provided by DHS to support its rescission decision is sufficient to sustain termination of the DACA program,” Bates wrote.

DACA – Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals - is an Obama-era policy to allow undocumented people brought to the U.S. as children to defer deportation and get work permits.

The Trump administration moved to end DACA in March, though the policy shift has been stifled by a number of setbacks in court. Repeal of the program was a major campaign promise of President Donald Trump’s in 2016.

According to numbers released last September by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, there have been 689,000 DACA recipients, also known as Dreamers, mostly from Mexico and other Latin American countries. Almost half of them are concentrated in California and Texas.

Tuesday’s cases before Judge Bates were brought by the NAACP and Trustees of Princeton University.

Ali Noorani, with the National Immigration Forum, told The New York Times that “this decision verifies the Trump administration failed to prove the DACA program is illegal.”

The government had mostly based its argument on process grounds, saying the plaintiffs lacked standing and that strictly legal matter at hand was not subject to the court’s jurisdiction.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

