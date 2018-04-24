Crash prompts lane closures on I-71 southbound near Lytle Tunnel

A Tuesday night crash closed southbound lanes of Interstate 71 near the Lytle Tunnel entrance.

Lane closures stretched from Reading Road to the tunnel's entrance.

The crash also impacted the ramp from I-71 southbound to Interstate 471 around 10 p.m.

Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

