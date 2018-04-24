Driver still on the run after fatal Colerain hit-skip

Colerain police are continuing to search for the driver who hit and killed a Covington man.

A woman driving on Cheviot Road near Galbraith was the first to notice 33-year-old Timothy Newkirk on Sunday morning. She called police on her way home.

"There is a person lying on the side of the road and I don't know if he was hit or if he's just drunk and passed out," said the driver.

Police say Newkirk was walking on the side of the road when a driver in a gray or silver Toyota Camry hit him from behind and kept going, leaving him to die.

"We're working very hard to see if something will break," said Jim Love, the public information officer for Colerain Police.

Police believe Newkirk was hit around 3 a.m. So far no witnesses have come forward.

The right passenger mirror fell off the car after Newkirk was hit. Police found the victim in a driveway nearby.

On Tuesday, Colerain police spent the day visiting nearby homes and businesses hoping to collect more evidence from surveillance cameras.

"There are some businesses. There's a church and some condos and whatever else. Maybe somebody would have a door video or whatever else so they were doing their best to get some idea maybe a video of some sort," said Love.

Police are also asking for the community to be on the lookout for a silver or gray Camry with front damage on the right side.

"We need for you to call if you see a vehicle that matches that description. That's what we need very badly," said Love.

Police are still going through the surveillance to see if they can learn more about the driver. At this point, they say they don't have any leads. Anyone with information should contact Colerain Police.

